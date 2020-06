WARSAW, June 24 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will hold its next sitting on July 14, according to an update of the rate-setting panel’s official schedule published on Wednesday.

The sitting was initially scheduled for July 8.

The MPC has cut rates three times this year by a cumulative 140 basis points to 0.1% to tackle the economic slowdown tied to the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska Editing by Gareth Jones)