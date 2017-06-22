Polish MPC says stable rates likely in coming quarters - minutes

WARSAW, June 22 (Reuters) - The majority of Polish Monetary Policy Council (MPC) members assessed that interest rates were likely to remain stable in the coming quarters, minutes from the MPC meeting in June showed on Thursday.

"In the opinion of certain council members, should data and forecasts incoming in the following quarters suggest stronger inflationary pressure than expected at the time of the meeting, it might be justified to consider an increase in ... interest rates," the minutes read.

The MPC also said available forecasts indicated that inflation would remain moderate in the coming quarters.

The interest-rate setting MPC decided to keep the main interest rate at a record low of 1.5 percent in June.