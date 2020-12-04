Most Polish rate-setters see CPI falling in 2021 -minutes

WARSAW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Most members of the Polish central bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said inflation would decline in 2021 and would remain consistent with the bank’s target over the projection horizon, minutes from their November rate-setting meeting showed.

The central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.1% in November.

Members of the MPC also said that GDP forecasts were mainly subject to downside risks. (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Editing by Jon Boyle)