WARSAW, May 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank has postponed the publication of the minutes from its April rate-setting meeting to June 1 from May 21, its website showed on Tuesday.

In April the central bank, which has cut rates by 100 basis points to an all-time low of 0.5% since the outbreak of the coronavirus, said it would hold its next monthly rate-setting meeting on May 28 instead of May 6-7. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz)