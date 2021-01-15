Polish rate-setters see lower inflation in 2021 - minutes

WARSAW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Poland will have lower inflation in 2021 than in 2020, members of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said during their December rate-setting meeting, minutes showed on Friday.

The council members also reiterated their view that economic activity may be limited by lack of visible and more durable zloty exchange rate adjustment to the global coronavirus pandemic and previous rate cuts.

The MPC left Poland’s benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.1% in December.