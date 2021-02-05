Polish rate-setters see rates stable if growth progresses - minutes

WARSAW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Interest rates in Poland should remain unchanged in the coming quarters if economic activity grows and inflation remains within targets, members of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said during their January rate-setting meeting, minutes showed on Friday.
The MPC left Poland’s benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.1% in January.
Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.