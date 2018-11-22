Bonds News
November 22, 2018 / 1:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Some Polish rate-setters think rate hikes may be justified

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Some Polish rate-setters said during their November regular sitting that hikes in interest rates could be justified in coming quarters, according to November minutes from Monetary Policy Council.

They said that increasing the cost of credit may be needed if new data suggest inflation will be high and new central bank forecasts show CPI will remain above target.

A motion to hike interest rates by 25 base points was raised, but it was not adopted.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Writing by Joanna Plucinska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
