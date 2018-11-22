Some Polish rate-setters think rate hikes may be justified

WARSAW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Some Polish rate-setters said during their November regular sitting that hikes in interest rates could be justified in coming quarters, according to November minutes from Monetary Policy Council.

They said that increasing the cost of credit may be needed if new data suggest inflation will be high and new central bank forecasts show CPI will remain above target.

A motion to hike interest rates by 25 base points was raised, but it was not adopted.