WARSAW, June 16 (Reuters) - Poland will experience further economic recovery from the post-COVID slump, its central bank said on Tuesday, after it decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.1%.

The bank said that its actions would limit the risk of inflation falling below its target. It has cut rates three times this year to fight the economic slowdown. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Anna Koper, and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alex Richardson)