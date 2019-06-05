Poland's GDP growth may beat expectations -c.bank

WARSAW, June 5 (Reuters) - Growth in Poland’s gross domestic product (GDP) may be slightly higher in 2019 than predicted in March, the central bank said on Wednesday, after it left interest rates unchanged at 1.5%.

In March, the central bank said it expected GDP growth of 4.0% in 2019.

The central bank also said rising consumption and visible growth in investment was supporting GDP growth.

The central bank reiterated that the current level of rates supports Poland on a balanced growth path. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)