Polish c.bank sees CPI above target range in coming months

WARSAW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank on Wednesday said that according to forecasts inflation will exceed the upper end of its target range in the coming months, before returning towards the target.

Poland’s central bank targets inflation of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point.

It said that inflation was being driven by factors which it cannot influence.

The bank reiterated its long-standing opinion that the current interest rate level will support Poland on its path of balanced economic growth. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, Writing by Alan Charlish, editing by Marcin Goclowski)