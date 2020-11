WARSAW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s monthly Monetary Policy Council (MPC) meeting was moved to Friday from Wednesday, state news agency PAP said quoting an unofficial source.

The central bank’s spokesman declined to comment.

Analysts had expected the MPC to leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero levels on Wednesday. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)