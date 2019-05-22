Polish rate-setter: rise in borrowing costs in 2020 not ruled out

WARSAW, May 22 (Reuters) - There is no need to change Polish interest rates in 2019, but a rise in 2020 cannot be ruled out, Polish rate-setter Rafal Sura told journalists on Wednesday.

“In 2019, I don’t see the need to change rates. In 2020, we will see what the July projection shows...I don’t exclude the possibility of a rate hike in 2020, but for now I don’t see any reason for it,” Sura said.

Poland’s central bank government Adam Glapinski has said that there is no need to change interest rates until the end of the Monetary Policy Council’s term in 2022. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, writing by Joanna Plucinska)