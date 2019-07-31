Polish c.banker says rates should rise, but probably won't

WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Polish interest rates should rise to keep a lid on inflation in the long term but it is unlikely the central bank will take such a step, ratesetter Kamil Zubelewicz said on Wednesday.

“Inflation is already noticeably high. To reduce price growth in the longer term interest rates should be raised,” he told Reuters. “I am afraid, however, that the council will not decide on such a move.”

Polish CPI stood at 2.9% in July, statistics office data showed on Wednesday, above the 2.6% expected by analysts. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by John Stonestreet)