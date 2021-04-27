Polish MPC member says central bank could end bond buys in autumn

WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank could consider ending its bond purchase programme in the autumn if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and the economy starts to return to normal, Polish Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Jerzy Zyzynski said.

Poland’s central bank started buying state and state-secured bonds in March 2020 to ensure market liquidity, and has increased its purchases this year in the face of rising yields.

“If it turns out that the economy is returning to normal, then in autumn one could think about ending the bond purchase program,” Zyzynski told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

Poland was hit hard by a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but with daily case numbers falling authorities are set to ease restrictions further on Wednesday.

Zyzynski also said that interest rates may remain at their current, historically low levels until the end of the end of the current MPC term in 2022.

The central bank cut its main interest rate by a cumulative 140 basis points to a record low of 0.1% during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

He also said that inflation, which rose to 3.2% in March from 2.4% in February, should not exceed the upper band of the central bank’s target range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point.

The reasons for rising inflation, such as energy and fuel costs, are beyond the scope of monetary policy, Zyzynski said.

“So there is no need to mention interest rate hikes ... But when it comes to a cut, we do not have much room for manoeuvre here,” he said, adding: “I am in favour of interest rates being ... slightly above zero.”

“It is still valid that interest rates will remain unchanged until the end of the term of the current Council,” he said. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, Editing by Alan Charlish and Alexander Smith)