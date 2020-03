WARSAW, March 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank on Tuesday cut its benchmark interest rate to 1.0% from 1.5%, in a move to counteract the negative economic effects of the spread of coronavirus.

The central bank, which ended an easing cycle in March 2015, also cut its lombard rate to 1.50% from 2.50%, and the rediscount rate to 1.05% from 1.75%.

The bank also said it will release a statement at 1530 GMT. (Reporting by Anna Koper; editing by Marcin Goclowski)