WARSAW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Proposed increases to Poland’s minimum wage will have a minimal impact on inflation, Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday, after the bank left interest rates unchanged at 1.5%.

“It has a minimal influence on inflation... 0.1 percentage points next year and something similar the following year,” Glapinski said. (Reporting by Alicja Ptak, writing by Alan Charlish)