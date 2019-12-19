Polish president Duda to nominate aide as rate-setter - radio

WARSAW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s President Andrzej Duda will nominate his aide Cezary Kochalski as a member of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) where he will replace the outgoing Jerzy Osiatynski, the private radio RMF FM said on Thursday quoting an unnamed source.

Kochalski, an economist from the university of Poznan, has been Duda’s advisor since 2017 and is his representative in the financial sector regulator KNF.

The presidential palace and Kochalski were not immediately available for comment.

The 10-strong MPC is expected to keep interest rates on hold until the end of its term, which expires in 2022. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Jon Boyle)