Polish rate-setter Osiatynski says rate rise may be needed

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setter Jerzy Osiatynski said the central bank may need to raise interest rates in mid-2019, according to state news agency PAP.

“I would not exclude that the rate hike will be necessary already in mid-2019, without waiting until the last quarter, and I would not risk a hypothesis that the interest rates will remain unchanged until 2022-end,” he was quoted as saying.

Last week central bank governor Adam Glapinski said there may be no need to rise rates until the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) term-end in 2022. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)