Polish rates my be left unchanged or hiked by mid-2019 -c.bank governor

WARSAW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski was quoted as saying on Monday that he would not be surprised if interest rates, presently at 1.5 percent, are raised by mid-2019 or would stay unchanged.

“I would not be surprised if even until mid-2019 interest rates would stay at present level, similarly I would not be surprised if it would be necessary to hike them,” Glapinski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily in an excerpt from an interview that is to be released on Tuesday. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Marcin Goclowski)