Rate cut limits threat of below-target inflation -Polish c.bank

WARSAW, June 1 (Reuters) - The majority of Polish rate-setters said at their April 8 meeting that an interest rate cut is good for the economy and limits the threat of inflation falling below target, minutes from the sitting showed on Monday.

The central bank also said a motion to introduce repo operations with over two year maturity and 0.25% interest was submitted at the meeting, but it was turned down.

The Monetary Policy Council cut rates by 50 basis points on April 8. Since the beginning of this year the central bank has cut rates by a total of 140 basis points to 0.1%. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alan Charlish)