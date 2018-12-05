Polish central bank says launched legal action against media

WARSAW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank has launched legal action to protect its reputation, governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday, following the publication last month of some newspaper articles about corruption allegations involving the financial regulator.

A court in Warsaw said last week that the central bank had asked it to force some media outlets to temporarily withdraw online articles that could be making a link between the central bank and the case.

“We have asked for a withdrawal of these slanderous ... articles or statements,” Glapinski told a news conference after a regular meeting of the rate-setting council. He gave no further details.

The head of Poland’s financial authority resigned in November and was arrested last week on corruption charges, following newspaper articles alleging he had asked the chief of a troubled lender to hire a specific lawyer in return for “support”.

When the scandal first broke, Glapinski threw his weight behind the former regulator chief, Marek Chrzanowski, calling him an honest and patriotic man in a public appearance. Chrzanowski has denied wrongdoing. (Reporting by Alicja Ptak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)