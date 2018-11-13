Polish financial regulator chief Chrzanowski resigns -- report

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial sector regulator (KNF) chief Marek Chrzanowski said he will step down, the state-owned PAP news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, KNF denied that Chrzanowski had requested payment from a billionaire bank owner in return for preferential treatment for the struggling lender, as reported by Gazeta Wyborcza daily and the Financial Times.

PAP reported Chrzanowski as saying that he took the decision “because of a sense of responsibility for the functioning of regulatory supervision over the financial sector”.

He denied the newspapers’ report, according to PAP. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Louise Heavens)