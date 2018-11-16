No need for guarantee fund to pay out deposits - Polish c.bank

JASIONKA, Poland, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday that he expects there will be no need for Poland’s bank guarantee fund to repay bank deposits.

Shares in Polish banks fell sharply on Friday as investors worried about the sector after the head of the financial regulator quit this week amid corruption allegations, which he denied.

“These deposits are guaranteed, paid after two weeks after bankruptcy. For now there is no such need and I do not foresee that such a need will appear,” Glapinski told reporters. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Croft)