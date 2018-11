JASIONKA, Poland, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday the banking sector was doing well.

In comments made as Poland’s banking sector has faced turmoil over a corruption scandal involving its financial regulator, Morawiecki told reporters: “Stress tests show ... the banking sector situation is very good.” (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)