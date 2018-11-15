Polish bank guarantee fund's chief says he does not plan to quit

WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Guarantee Fund (BFG) President Zdzislaw Sokal said he had no intention of resigning after financial sector regulator KNF’s chairman Marek Chrzanowski quit amid corruption allegations on Tuesday.

“As a BFG president I always acted in line with the law... There is no reason for me to resign in connection to this case. I am and I will be the BFG president,” Sokal told Reuters late on Wednesday.