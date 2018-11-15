Financials
November 15, 2018 / 7:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Polish bank guarantee fund's chief says he does not plan to quit

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Guarantee Fund (BFG) President Zdzislaw Sokal said he had no intention of resigning after financial sector regulator KNF’s chairman Marek Chrzanowski quit amid corruption allegations on Tuesday.

“As a BFG president I always acted in line with the law... There is no reason for me to resign in connection to this case. I am and I will be the BFG president,” Sokal told Reuters late on Wednesday.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.