WARSAW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Poland’s Getin Noble Bank, which has been at the centre of the country’s biggest corruption scandal in years, rose 11 percent on Friday, after it said it would look for a financial investor.

Getin Noble said on Thursday it planned to find a private equity fund that could pump money into the loss-making bank or the bank that could emerge from a tie-up with its sister lender Idea Bank. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Potter)