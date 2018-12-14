UPDATE 1-Shares in troubled Polish bank rise on plan to find investor

(Adds background and context)

WARSAW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Poland’s troubled Getin Noble Bank (GNB) rose 11 percent on Friday, after it said it would look for a financial investor.

GNB said on Thursday it planned to find a private equity fund that could pump money into the loss-making bank or the bank that could emerge from a tie-up with its sister lender Idea Bank .

GNB’s problems stem from a portfolio of foreign currency-denominated mortgages that became a burden for the lender after the Swiss franc rose significantly and regulator KNF imposed stricter capital requirements on affected banks.

Last month, the Gazeta Wyborcza and Financial Times newspapers said GNB owner Leszek Czarnecki had in a deposition to Polish prosecutors accused KNF’s former head Marek Chrzanowski of demanding from him a multi-million bribe in exchange for “support”. Reuters has seen a copy of the deposition.

Chrzanowski was arrested and denies any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Potter)