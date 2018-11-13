Polish regulator denies corruption accusation in Getin Noble case

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Polish financial sector regulator KNF on Tuesday denied that its chairman Marek Chrzanowski had requested payment from billionaire Leszek Czarnecki in return for preferential treatment of his struggling Getin Noble Bank .

“The information from Leszek Czarnecki included in the Gazeta Wyborcza publication regarding an offer by KNF chairman to favour Getin Noble Bank in exchange for around 40 million zloty ($10.5 million) is not true. The proposal was not offered during any meetings with Mr. Czarnecki,” a KNF spokesman said in a statement.

The Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported that Czarnecki met Chrzanowski in the latter’s office in March and that Czarnecki taped the meeting.

The daily alleged that Chrzanowski asked Czarnecki to hire a lawyer to help to restructure the bank. The part of the discussion regarding payment for the lawyer was not wire taped.

Shares in Poland’s no. 9 lender by assets have fallen 66 percent this year.

The stock was down 3.7 percent as of 0836 GMT.