Polish regulators say ready to support financial stability

WARSAW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s Financial Stability Committee said the country’s financial system is stable but it is monitoring the situation and is ready to take necessary action to support stability.

The committee, which consists of representatives from the central bank, finance ministry, financial market regulator and banking guarantee fund, said it discussed on Sunday the current situation of Getin Noble Bank and Idea Bank.

The lenders are controlled by Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, who said on Tuesday the former financial market regulator Marek Chrzanowski had submited him a corruptive proposal. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Kim Coghill)