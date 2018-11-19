UPDATE 1-Polish regulators say ready to support financial stability

(Adds details)

WARSAW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s Financial Stability Committee said the country’s financial system is stable but it is monitoring the situation and is ready to take necessary action to support stability.

The comments came after steep falls in bank share prices late last week after the financial regulator quit amid corruption allegations.

The committee, which consists of representatives from the central bank, finance ministry, financial market regulator and banking guarantee fund, said it discussed on Sunday the current situation of Getin Noble Bank and Idea Bank.

The lenders are controlled by Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, who said on Tuesday the former financial market regulator Marek Chrzanowski had submited him a corruptive proposal.

Chrzanowski denied and resigned, while Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki demanded an investigation of the reports that Chrzanowski had asked Getin Noble Bank to hire a specific lawyer and pay him a salary equal to 1 percent of the bank’s capitalisation in exchange for the regulator’s “support” for the troubled bank.

Shares in Czarnecki’s banks tumbled on the news and so did state-run banks amid uncertainties over Getin Noble Bank.

Since the start of the year, shares in Getin have slumped by 80 percent compared to a 16-percent fall in the banking index.

The scandal is a blow for the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) party, which took over power in Poland in 2015 partially on a pledge to fight corruption.

The Financial Stability Committee will hold a news conference at 0830 GMT while Czarnecki is expected to testify at the prosecutor’s office later on Monday. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Kim Coghill)