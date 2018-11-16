Poland's central bank governor says no plans to resign

JASIONKA, Poland, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday he is not going to resign, commenting on a reporting on tabloid Fakt that ruling politicians were discussing the his future.

“Contrary to media information I can say that I feel very well and I do not plan to resign,” Glapinski told a seminar.

Earlier this week financial sector regulator KNF chairman Marek Chrzanowski resigned amid corruption allegations. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)