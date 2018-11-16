Poland's financial regulator says ready to act if needed

JASIONKA, Poland, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial regulator KNF said on Friday that the sector was stable, but the body was ready to act if needed.

“We are watching all together the stability of the financial system. This system is stable. We are ready to act if a need arises,” KNF acting chairman Marcin Pachucki told a seminar.

Pachucki replaced Marek Chrzanowski who resigned this week amid corruption allegations. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)