Poland's MPC supports c.bank actions regarding banks

WARSAW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Polish Monetary Policy Council said on Tuesday it supports actions taken by the central bank regarding the assistance it gave the banking sector in recent days. The central bank said over the weekend it was ready to deliver liquidity to banks if needed, and stressed that deposits in Getin Noble Bank and Idea Bank are covered by the Banking Guarantee Fund (BFG).

Both banks belong to billionaire Leszek Czarnecki who accuses the former head of the banking regulator KNF of trying to extort a multi-million bribe from him. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz Writing by Marcin Goclowski Editing by Peter Graff)