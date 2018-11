WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro called billionaire Leszek Czarnecki to handover evidence after the owner of Getin Noble Bank accused the head of the country’s financial sector regulator of corruption.

“We cannot work on the base of the copy, we need the original, to make sure that the evidence was not manipulated,” Ziobro told a news conference. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; writing by Marcin Goclowski)