Polish president dismisses his representative at regulator KNF

WARSAW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday he had dismissed his representative at banking sector regulator KNF, Zdzislaw Sokal, replacing him with Cezary Kochalski, an economist who has been an adviser to the president.

Duda did not give his reason for letting Sokal go.

Sokal remains in his post as head of the Bank Guarantee Fund (BFG), the institution that plays a central role in banking sector stability in Poland and is responsible for repaying deposits in case of a bank’s insolvency.