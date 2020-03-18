Poland to temporarily lift sunday shopping ban -radio

WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Poland plans to temporarily lift its Sunday shopping ban, private Radio Zet said on Wednesday, citing the government’s plans, in a move seen as a measure to prevent too many people doing groceries at once.

Poland has shut restaurants, bars, clubs and shopping malls, among others, but not grocery stores and pharmacies, to keep people at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Poland has 246 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5 deaths.

The government’s spokesman was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Joanna Plucinska)