Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 30, 2020 / 5:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Poland's PGNiG continues attempts to cut reliance on Russian gas

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 30 (Reuters) - Poland’s dominant gas firm PGNiG will continue attempts to reduce reliance on Russian gas, the company’s CEO said in comments following an arbitrators’ ruling that it won a $1.5 billion court battle over gas prices with Gazprom.

PGNiG’s Chief Executive Jerzy Kwiecinski told a video conference on Monday that the prices in a PGNiG contract with Gazprom will be more linked with market gas prices than they used to be. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Chris Reese)

