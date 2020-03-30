Poland's PGNiG continues attempts to cut reliance on Russian gas

WARSAW, March 30 (Reuters) - Poland’s dominant gas firm PGNiG will continue attempts to reduce reliance on Russian gas, the company’s CEO said in comments following an arbitrators’ ruling that it won a $1.5 billion court battle over gas prices with Gazprom.

PGNiG’s Chief Executive Jerzy Kwiecinski told a video conference on Monday that the prices in a PGNiG contract with Gazprom will be more linked with market gas prices than they used to be. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Chris Reese)