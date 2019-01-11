China "greatly concerned" over reported Huawei employee arrest in Poland

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it was “greatly concerned” over reports that a Chinese Huawei employee had been arrested in Poland on allegations of spying, amid growing controversy in Western nations over the Chinese telecoms equipment maker.

Poland has arrested a Chinese citizen and a Polish national involved in cyber business, Polish media reported on Friday.

In response to a Reuters query about the reports, China’s Foreign Ministry urged the “relevant country” to ensure the legitimate rights of individual involved and to handle the case “justly” and in accordance with law. (Reporting by Christian Shepherd and Philip Wen; Editing by Nick Macfie)