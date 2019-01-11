Polish internal security agency searched Orange Polska office on Tuesday - statement

WARSAW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Orange Polska on said Friday Poland’s internal security agency had gathered materials on one of their employees on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday members of the internal security agency in Poland conducted procedures inquiring into one of our workers. We don’t have any knowledge if it has anything to do with his professional work,” a spokesperson for Orange Polska said.

He added that the company would continue cooperating with authorities.

A Polish national arrested on Friday by Poland’s security services over spying allegations was an employee of Orange Polska, Polish public TV channel said on Friday.