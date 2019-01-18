Huawei Polish unit former employee says not guilty of spying charges

WARSAW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A Chinese national and a former Huawei executive in Poland, Weijing W., said on Friday he was not guilty of spying charges.

“With reference to my detention on Jan. 8 under charges of alleged actions in foreign intelligence against Poland, I hereby strongly declare that I am innocent,” he said in a statement sent by his lawyer.

Earlier in January, Poland arrested a Chinese employee of Huawei and a former Polish security official on spying allegations. Huawei later said that Weijing W., who cannot be fully named under Polish law, was fired. (Reporting by Warsaw Newsroom)