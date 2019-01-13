Poland could consider limits on use of Huawei products

WARSAW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Poland could consider a ban on the use of Huawei products by public bodies and possible legislation to curtail their use by private citizens, a senior government official said on Sunday, following the arrest of a Chinese Huawei official in Poland.

Poland arrested a Chinese employee of Huawei and a former Polish security official on spying allegations, officials and sources told Reuters on Friday, a move that could fuel Western security concerns about the telecoms equipment maker.

A government official who is responsible for cyber security told Reuters “abrupt” policy changes towards Huawei were not warranted after the arrests.

But he said the use of the company’s products by state entities could be reviewed.

“We will analyse whether ... our decision can include an end to the use ... of Huawei products,” Karol Okonski told Reuters.