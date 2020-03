WARSAW, March 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s foreign trade surplus stood at 0.2 billion euros ($225.28 million) in January, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Exports rose by 0.4% year-on-year to 19.3 billion euros, while imports increased by 0.3% to 19.1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz)