Poland is ready for increased borrowing needs -deputy finmin

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Poland has financed all its borrowing needs for the current budget in full and is ready for an expected increase in borrowing needs when the budget is amended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a deputy finance minister said on Thursday.

Piotr Nowak also said in an emailed statement that Poland had the equivalent of 107 billion zlotys ($27.08 billion) on its accounts at the end of June.