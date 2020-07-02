Financials
July 2, 2020 / 8:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Poland is ready for increased borrowing needs -deputy finmin

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Poland has financed all its borrowing needs for the current budget in full and is ready for an expected increase in borrowing needs when the budget is amended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a deputy finance minister said on Thursday.

Piotr Nowak also said in an emailed statement that Poland had the equivalent of 107 billion zlotys ($27.08 billion) on its accounts at the end of June.

$1 = 3.9513 zlotys Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Catherine Evans

