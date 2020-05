WARSAW, May 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank will carry out “outright buy” bond-buying operations on June 10 and June 24, it said in a statement on Friday.

Further repo operations to provide liquidity will be carried out if the central bank sees a need for it in the interbank market, it said.

The central bank will issue 7-day bills on June 5, 12, 19 and 26. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Toby Chopra)