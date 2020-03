WARSAW, March 30 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank plans to issue t-bills a number of times in April, it said in a statement published on Monday, adding that it will adjust its repo operations to market conditions.

The central bank also plans to conduct “outright buy” transactions on April 16 and 29, the statement added. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Agnieszka Barteczko, Writing by Joanna Plucinska)