WARSAW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Michael Pence signed a joint declaration with Poland on 5G network security on Monday, according to a Reuters reporter present during the signing ceremony.

The United States has been putting pressure on its allies to exclude Chinese telecoms giant Huawei from the roll-out of 5G mobile networks. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper, writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)