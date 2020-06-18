Polish and U.S. presidents to discuss coperation over nuclear energy

WARSAW, June 18 (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday that cooperation between the United States and Poland over nuclear energy projects will be part of his talks with Donald Trump in Washington next week.

The visit will take place four days before Poland’s presidential election set for June 28.

Duda, an ally of Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, has been leading in opinion polls, although some recent surveys have shown he may not win the second round of the vote.