Poland has detected potential Chinese espionage -president

WARSAW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said on Monday that the country’s counter-intelligence services had detected what could be Chinese espionage activities on its territory.

“Polish security services have conducted and are conducting activities in this regard and they detected actions which may be qualified as actions of an espionage character,” Duda said during a news conference with U.S. Vice President Michael Pence.

He added that prosecutors are analysing information they receive and if they decide to go ahead with a prosecution, then the courts will decide on the matter. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Alexandra Alper, writing by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Alan Charlish)