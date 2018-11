LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British asset manager Polar Capital on Monday posted an 81 percent year-on-year jump in first-half core profit, which excludes performance fees and other income, buoyed by rising assets under management.

Core profit in the six months to end-September was 21.7 million pounds, it said in a statement, up from 12 million pounds in the prior year. (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Ben Martin.)