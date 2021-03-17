Littler home care team jumps to Polsinelli, looking to keep clients closer

Polsinelli is growing its labor and employment ranks with a team from Littler Mendelson focused on the burgeoning home-based care industry, including a shareholder who co-chaired the home care industry group at Littler.

Angelo Spinola and his team handle matters that straddle multiple practice areas, including health care, corporate, government relations and regulatory issues. But Littler’s overwhelming focus on labor and employment meant having to refer a lot of that work to other law firms, Spinola said.

